Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $29.36 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00033713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.279594 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04543447 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,943,111.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

