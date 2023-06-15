Head-To-Head Comparison: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -11.02% N/A -10.25% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $372.35 million 0.07 -$31.95 million ($1.05) -0.37 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Digital Media Solutions and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 810.98%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED streetlights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on February 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

