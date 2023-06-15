Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $13.34. 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
Separately, HSBC cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
