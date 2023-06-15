HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,120.23

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,120.23 ($26.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($28.15). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($28.15), with a volume of 100,658 shares.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 742.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,156.66.

Insider Transactions at HarbourVest Global Private Equity

In related news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 5,000 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($27.01) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($135,072.57). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

