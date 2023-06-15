Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.28) to GBX 2,295 ($28.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Trading Down 3.6 %

HLMA stock traded down GBX 88 ($1.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,341 ($29.29). 1,014,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,356. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,967.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,354.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,215.53. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($23.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54).

Halma Increases Dividend

Halma Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,220.34%.

(Get Rating)

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.