GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

OTC:GUROF remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. GURU Organic Energy has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

