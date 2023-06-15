Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.37

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMABGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.37 and traded as high as $87.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 50,902 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMABGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $36,495,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.