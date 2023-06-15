Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.37

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.37 and traded as high as $87.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 50,902 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $36,495,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

