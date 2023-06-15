Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 63,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Grown Rogue International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

