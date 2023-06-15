Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 7.4%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 144,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 109,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Grid Metals Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

