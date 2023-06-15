Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $572.50.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

