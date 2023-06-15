Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 3.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70. 1,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $828.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

