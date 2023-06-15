Graphene Investments SAS Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

