Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 104,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 72,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.29.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

