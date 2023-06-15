Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

