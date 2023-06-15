Graham Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graham in a research note issued on Monday, June 12th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.33 and a beta of 0.48. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Graham by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 294,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

