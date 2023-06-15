Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 3,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Goldmoney Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Goldmoney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.