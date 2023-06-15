Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

