GMX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.54 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. GMX has a total market cap of $384.85 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $43.79 or 0.00174703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,290,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,787,540 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

