Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $325.02

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.02 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 321.21 ($4.02). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.05), with a volume of 11,965 shares traded.
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.75. The company has a market capitalization of £93.50 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Global Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Global Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 1,041.67%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
