Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.01. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 7,309 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.