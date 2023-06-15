GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,344 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.