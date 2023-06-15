GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 34,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

