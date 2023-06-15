GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,552 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

