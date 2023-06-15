GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

