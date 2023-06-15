GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,883 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Marten Transport worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

