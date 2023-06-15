GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,674 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

