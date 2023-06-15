GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $263.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average is $286.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.18 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

