Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.64

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 164484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.