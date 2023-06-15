Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $756.86 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $756.86 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00020085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,135.34 or 1.00051527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.05952773 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,335,412.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

