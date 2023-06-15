Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,511 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,538,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 809,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,044,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 1,776,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,893. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

