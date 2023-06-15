Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 5,041,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815,539. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

