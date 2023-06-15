Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

