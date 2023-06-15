Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,592. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

