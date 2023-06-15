Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after buying an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 399,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

