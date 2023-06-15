Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 933,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

