Gala (GALA) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Gala has a market capitalization of $529.11 million and approximately $60.34 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,227,507,861 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

