Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.76). Approximately 20,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 220,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3,030.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.