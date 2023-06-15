FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,953,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,661.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. Analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCI. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

