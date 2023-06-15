FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.