FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 287,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

