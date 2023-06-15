Foundation Wealth Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock traded up $50.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,450.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,219. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,571.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,490.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

