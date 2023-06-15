Foundation Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,249. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

