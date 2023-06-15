Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Fortive were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fortive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Up 1.4 %

Fortive stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 376,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.



