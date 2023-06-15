Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $27.42

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $26.70. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 119,567 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

