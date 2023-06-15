FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 8,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 210.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $601,000.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.