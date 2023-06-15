Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $239.86 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,623,695,285 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,623,081,972.0226 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01576387 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $8,377,215.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

