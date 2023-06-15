First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 36.0% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

FTXG stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

