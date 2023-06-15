Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 22,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 23,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

