Financial Contrast: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) versus SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oncology Institute and SHL Telemedicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 2 0 3.00 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Oncology Institute presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,226.26%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

This table compares Oncology Institute and SHL Telemedicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $252.48 million 0.15 $150,000.00 ($0.71) -0.69 SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -17.41% -26.61% -12.99% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oncology Institute beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Rating)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.