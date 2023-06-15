Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 8,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,306. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

